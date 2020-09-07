Southeast Grand Rapids Farmers' Market opens Saturday

The market will be held at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on 900 Fuller Ave. SE from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Saturday, July 11, the Southeast Grand Rapids Farmers' Market will open for the season from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The market is managed by the nonprofit organization Our Kitchen Table. According to their mission statement, the nonprofit seeks to improve health and environment for children through information, community organizing, and advocacy.

Estelle Slootmaker, who is in charge of communications at Our Kitchen Table, said vendors are primarily women of color, home growers, and residents of southeast Grand Rapids and the market looks to provide a wide variety of local produce in that neighborhood.

The market will be held at at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on 900 Fuller Ave. SE.

Bridge Card, SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC and many other assistance programs are accepted. It will run until Aug. 29 and than relocate to Joe Taylor from Sept. 5 to Nov. 14.

Read more about the market and other offerings including summer courses and community resources here.

The Southeast Farmers' Market is sponsored in partnership by the Greater Grand Rapids Food Systems Council, Kent County Health Department.

