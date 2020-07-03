GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city's southeast side Saturday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Buckley Street SE near LaGrave Avenue.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is still working to learn more about any injuries and the Grand Rapids Fire Department is still investigating what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

