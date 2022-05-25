'THIS IS HUGE' | Program helps Special Olympics Michigan athletes share their stories

The Global Messengers program helps athletes build public speaking and leadership skills. It was highlighted during the ninth annual "Athletes Like Audrey" event.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tyler Lawton walked off the stage to a thunderous applause Wednesday night at the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center. His speech of around five minutes spoke of the role Special Olympics plays in creating unity and acceptance in communities across the world, and honored the achievements of fellow Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) athletes.

A great deal of Lawton's ability to tell his story so eloquently comes from the Global Messenger program through SOMI. The program helps athletes build public speaking and leadership skills.

"I was one of the first Global Messengers when the program first started, and since then, it's grown tremendously," said SOMI athlete James Yeck.

Global Messengers was just one aspect of SOMI that a few hundred people learned about at the ninth annual "Athletes Like Audrey." The event is named for Audrey Jandernoa. She was born with Down Syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Audrey was known for her signature red glasses and her big heart. She passed away in 2018. "Athletes Like Audrey" raises money for SOMI.

"We need all the support we can get," said SOMI athlete Amanda Davis, who, along with Lawton, will be representing Michigan in the Special Olympics USA Games this year.

"Athletes Like Audrey" was held in person this year after two years of being held virtually. Yeck says this gives people in Grand Rapids a chance to give to a program that he says has done so much for his community.

"It gives such a huge dynamic and it gives a diversified reason to come together. Something like this is huge," he said.

"It's beyond words. When a group of people like this come together to benefit one organization for a program within the organization, it's huge."

If you missed the event, but would like to support SOMI, you can do so on the donation page of their website.

