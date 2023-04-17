Still no arrests in deadly Grand Rapids drive-by shooting

The Friday night shooting left a 20-year-old dead and appeared to have been targeted, police said.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police continued to comb through surveillance video and interview witnesses Monday, but had yet to arrest a suspect in the drive-by shooting that left a 20-year-old dead last week, Chief Eric Winstrom told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of Batchawana Drive SE.

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was transferred to the hospital where he later died.

Another victim was located nearby, a 15-year-old boy, whose injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Both men were taken to the hospital in grave condition.

"I’m outraged. And I want everyone in Grand Rapids to be outraged. I don’t ever want this to be the norm. We've had a string of weeks where it's been relatively peaceful," Winstrom remarked during an earlier interview.

"Our first really hot day, we don't want to see this as a pattern throughout the summer like we saw last summer. We want this to be it, we want this to stop."

While police had yet to determine a motive, Winstrom said it appeared the two young men were walking on the sidewalk when shots rang out.

The shooting was also likely targeted, he said, and the incident posed no threat to the general public.

Investigators processing the scene found more than a dozen shells they believed had been fired from a vehicle.

"There's a lot to process," Winstrom noted. "It's a very big scene over two blocks, and we're still putting it together. We have not made an arrest at this time, but I'm optimistic that we're working in that direction."

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

