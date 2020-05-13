GRPD investigating stabbing, says 1 person is in custody

Police said there was one victim in the incident.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a stabbing that happening on the southwest side of the city Tuesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Gold Avenue SW, near Butterworth Street SW.

The Grand Rapids Police Department did not release much information about the incident, but said there was one victim involved and one suspect in custody.

The stabbing is still under active investigation.

