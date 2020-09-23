GRPD investigating possible break-in at The Old Goat

Authorities said there were no arrests made Wednesday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a possible break-in at The Old Goat Wednesday morning.

According to Grand Rapids Police, officers were dispatched to the restaurant, located at 2434 Eastern Ave. SE, around 6 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, officers cleared the building and did not find anyone inside. It wasn't immediately clear if anything was taken, but police said a window was broken.

Police did not make any arrests Wednesday morning.

The incident is still under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.