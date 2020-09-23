x
GRPD investigating possible break-in at The Old Goat

Authorities said there were no arrests made Wednesday morning.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a possible break-in at The Old Goat Wednesday morning. 

According to Grand Rapids Police, officers were dispatched to the restaurant, located at 2434 Eastern Ave. SE, around 6 a.m. 

When they arrived on scene, officers cleared the building and did not find anyone inside. It wasn't immediately clear if anything was taken, but police said a window was broken. 

Police did not make any arrests Wednesday morning. 

The incident is still under investigation. 

