GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after two people were shot near Delaware Street SE and Cass Avenue just after 10 p.m.

Both are the victims were wounded in the shooting, and none of their injuries are life threatening, police said.

"Each victim was struck more than once in various parts of the body," said Lt. Terry Dixon with GRPD.

At least one of the victims was a woman.

Police were told that a vehicle fled that scene, and officers stopped that car at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue SE and Hall Street SE. Two people inside that car were detained and are being questioned about the incident.

Investigators taped off part of Delaware Street SW to gather evidence.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

