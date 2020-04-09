Woman shot multiple times in Grand Rapids

A woman says she was shot while sitting in the parking lot of Hall Street Party Store.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot Thursday night.

Police dispatch confirmed that the woman showed up to a hospital around 10:30 p.m.

They said the woman was shot, while sitting, in the parking lot, of Hall Street Party Store.

The store is located on the southwest side of Grand Rapids, at the corner Ionia Avenue and Hall Street.

The woman's injuries are minor and she is expected to be okay.

Police said the woman was unable to provide a description of the shooter.

No arrests have been made.

Police did find shell casings in the party store parking lot; however, they are not sure if it is connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616-456-3380 or submit a tip to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

