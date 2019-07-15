GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police are trying to figure out who shot a young man on the evening of Sunday, July 14 on the southeast side of the city.

A Grand Rapids Police sergeant tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE the man was found on the side of a house on Watkins Street between Union and Eastern avenues just before 8:30 p.m.

The victim was shot in the lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he had surgery.

Police say witnesses are not cooperating and investigating officers do not have any information on a possible suspect.

