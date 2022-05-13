Grand Rapids Starbucks votes 15-3 to unionize

The Starbucks is located at 2580 Burton Street SE in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Employees at the Burton Street Starbucks in Grand Rapids voted to unionize Thursday, after feeling unsupported by the company.

According to a spokesperson from Service Employee International Union (SEIU), Starbucks employees voted 15-3 in favor of a union.

Employees say they hope this necessary change will create a supportive environment where they can have more say in day to day operations at the store. Right now, employees say managers are not scheduling enough people to work, despite having the staffing to do so.

According to SEIU, the next step in the process will be negotiating a contract with the company. The focus of the contract will be to increase pay, improve benefits and having more say in day to day operations.

Similar efforts to unionize were recently announced by Starbucks partners from Buffalo, Memphis and Phoenix.

