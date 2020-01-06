Grand Rapids stores close early due to curfew

Last night, food distributor SpartanNash closed 12 Grand Rapids stores at 6:30 p.m. The same will happen Monday night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following violent riots Saturday night, a 7 p.m. curfew has been implemented in Grand Rapids. To cooperate with this curfew, some stores in Grand Rapids will be closing shop early Monday night.

Sunday morning, after a night of destruction in the city, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss met with city leaders to discuss and assess the damage, as well as the city’s response. Bliss announced later that day the implementation of a 48-hour 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. curfew.

Last night was the first night of curfew, and resulted in several arrests in Rosa Parks Circle as a group of 6 people refused to leave after 7 p.m.

While the curfew is closing off the city early, some local stores are following suit to make sure workers get home before curfew.

Last night, food distributor SpartanNash, which is headquartered in Byron Center, closed 12 Grand Rapids stores at 6:30 p.m. The same will happen Monday night.

These 12 stores include 6 Family Fare stores, 2 Family Fare Quick Stops, 3 D&W Markets and 1 D&W Quick Stop, according to Meredith M. Gremel – Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Communications Executive Director, SpartanNash Foundation.

Here is a list of the stores closing early:

Family Fare: Leonard, Lake Michigan Drive, Northland Drive, Brenton Meadows, Fulton Heights, Burlingame

Family Fare Quick Stop: Lake Michigan Drive, Leonard

D&W: Brenton Village, Gaslight Village, Knapp Crossing

D&W Quick Stop: Brenton

Gremel said the decision to close early was made because they want their associates to get home before the 7 p.m. curfew.

Under this curfew, community members are not allowed to walk, run, stand, or motor around within the city of Grand Rapids. Those who violate the curfew will be charged with a misdemeanor, resulting in up to 90 days in jail and/or up to $500 in fines.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.