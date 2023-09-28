GRPD asking for public's help in locating suspect in over 30 burglaries in Grand Rapids

Police say the burglaries happened at liquor stores and dispensaries beginning in July.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspect in a string of breaking and entering incidents in West Michigan.

Nehemiah Chilton, 18, is believed to have been involved in over 30 burglaries at stores in Grand Rapids. Police say the burglaries happened at liquor stores and dispensaries beginning in July.

The most recent burglary that Chilton is believed to have been involved in happened this week.

He is also wanted in connection to burglaries across Kent County and the Portage and Kalamazoo areas. Chilton is believed to have stolen nine vehicles in Grand Rapids and used them during the burglaries.

Investigators say three other suspects that Chilton is associated with have been arrested and charged.

Police say not to approach Chilton if you see him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Grand Rapids detectives at 616-456-3380. Tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

