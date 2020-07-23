GRPD: 1 person in critical condition after shooting on SW side

Police did not release any suspect information.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating an overnight shooting on the city's Southwest side. One person is in critical condition.

It happened around midnight on Crofton Street SW, near Century Avenue SW.

Police did not release any suspect information a this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616-456-3380 or submit a tip to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.