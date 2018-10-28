GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Following the murders of 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh Saturday, Jewish communities all over the country -- including right here in West Michigan -- are evaluating their security at their places of worship.

Two major synagogues in Grand Rapids, Temple Emanuel on Fulton Street and Congregation Ahavas Israel on Michigan Street, immediately stepped up security measures with help from the police.

The two congregations run a joint religious school on Sundays at Temple Emanuel, the Rabbi stood outside and greeted the children as they came in for lessons. He was joined by a Grand Rapids Police car.

Rabbi David Krishef at Ahavas Israel said the police were patrolling outside their Saturday Shabbat service.

Both synagogues are discussing long-term security measures. Krishef said for now, Ahavas Israel will be locking its doors and have a member visually identify people coming into the synagogue.

