17-year-old Grand Rapids teen dies after fall from Florida balcony

Destin, Florida authorities said the teenager fell from the fourth-floor balcony at a spring break condo.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida — Florida authorities said a teenage Grand Rapids spring breaker has died after he fell from a fourth-floor condo balcony.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the victim was a 17-year-old boy from Grand Rapids. The incident happened at a condo in the area of 500 Gulf Shore Drive in Destin, Florida.

Authorities said a person staying at a condo nearby noticed a body on the ground near the entryway outside, and called police around 4 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check.

First responders said the boy was dead when they arrived.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the Spring Break death, but did say alcohol is believed to be a factor.

