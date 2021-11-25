Runners take to the street for Grand Rapids Turkey Trot 5k

The race begins and ends at Van Andel Arena in downtown.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Before feasting on a big Thanksgiving meal, more than 3,000 people took part in West Michigan's largest holiday 5k Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Turkey Trot returned to downtown following a COVID-forced virtual event last year.

After some light rain fizzled out, and folks were greeted with relatively warm running conditions.

The event is in its 29th year, and it raises money for afterschool activities for kids who attend Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Organizers said they are already working on the 30th annual Turkey trot for 2022.

