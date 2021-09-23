Grand Rapids Turkey Trot returns Thanksgiving Day in-person

This year, the event will be offered in-person and virtually to raise money for K-12 athletics at GRPS.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Turkey Trot will return this Thanksgiving in-person, Grand Rapids Public Schools announced Thursday.

The 2020 Turkey Trot was shifted to a virtual format due to the ongoing pandemic. This year the event will be offered in-person and virtually to raise money for K-12 athletics at GRPS.

More than 1,600 people from around the world took part last year, and in 2019 nearly 4,000 runners and walkers filled downtown Grand Rapids for the last in-person Turkey Trot.

“We are so thankful to be back downtown for this year’s Turkey Trot,” said Dr. Leadriane Roby, Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent. “As we continue to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Grand Rapids Public Schools, we look forward to safely gathering with familiar faces and new ones on Thanksgiving morning for this annual event.”

Blue Care Network of Michigan will sponsor the event for the eighth consecutive year.

The Turkey Trot will once begin on Fulton Street outside the Van Andel Arena and loop through downtown before finishing inside the arena on the main floor.

Runners and walkers can sign up for either the in-person or virtual option at https://www.grps.org/athletics-turkeytrot. Registration is currently $35. This year will also feature the return of the free Kids Mini-Trot, which features a 1K route available for children 12 and under.

