GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even on a cold, snowy November night, a crowd turned out in downtown Grand Rapids for this year's Veterans Day parade.

“I didn’t expect that many people to be here,” said Navy veteran Bob Green. “That just shows what people think of veterans.”

After the parade Monday evening, there was a ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park across from the downtown library.

An Army band played the National Anthem. A young patriot led the Pledge of Allegiance and a Veteran of The Year was honored.

“They told me I was Veteran of The Year and I really appreciate that,” Bob Green told the crowd. “I hope I don’t let anybody down. All the veterans here, I think you are all Veterans of The Year.”

Veterans Day is on Nov. 11 because the armistice to end World War I was signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month of 1918.

