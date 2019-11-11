GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — We salute you, veterans.

Monday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day and there are a number of events to honor and celebrate through who served the United States. In Grand Rapids, the annual Veterans Day Parade is taking place downtown Monday evening.

The parade starts at Monroe Avenue and Pearl Street and goes down Monroe Center, turning on Division Avenue before heading down Fulton Street to the Veterans Memorial Park -- in front of the Grand Rapids Public Library.

The parade starts around 7 p.m. After the parade, a Ceremony of Remembrance will take place in the park. The event is expected to end around 9 p.m.

The city's annual parade is organized by the United Veterans Council of Kent County.

Other Veterans Day events taking place around West Michigan:

HAS HEART Veterans Day Pop-Up Shop

Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 101 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids

Veterans Day Breakfast

Time: 9 - 11 a.m.

Location: Wyoming Senior Citizens Center, 2380 De Hoop Ave., Wyoming

Veterans Day Meet and Greet - Social Event

Time: 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Location: Buffalo Wild Wings, 3050 Alpine Ave. NW, Walker

Veterans Day Ruck March 2019

Time: 4 - 7 p.m.

Location: Cook Carillon Tower on Grand Valley State University's Allendale Campus

Veterans Day Letter Drive

Time: 6 - 8 p.m.

Location: Mitten Brewing Company, 527 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids

