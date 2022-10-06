Parts of Grand Rapids without water due to water main break

City officials say the outages are caused by a water main break along Tremont Boulevard NW. Crews are on scene working to correct the issue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Water outages impacting the northwest side of Grand Rapids are being caused by a water main break, according to city officials.

The outages began early Thursday morning, with the main break occurring along Tremont Boulevard NW.

Officials say additional water outages are seen in the following areas:

7th from Tremont to Covell (2000 to 2200)

Covell from Stone Hills to 4th (700-920)

Brandon DR from 7th to Covell (2000 to 2080)

Shawmut Blvd from Brandon DR to Covell (730 to 800)

Old Gate Rd from Tremont to 7th (660-800)

Finsbury Ln from Old Gate to Hamstead (2100-2170)

Hamstead Rd from Old Gate to Covell (2000-2150)

Shawmut Blvd from Hamstead to Brandon (700-730)

Crews are on scene working to correct the issue.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

