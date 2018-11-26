GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - One person is expected to live after being shot late Sunday.

Grand Rapids Police say they received a shots fired call around 10:37 p.m. When they showed up, they met someone who said he had been shot at by two suspects.

That person was not hit, but someone else was. The victim showed up at the hospital later on.

If you have any information on the shooting call Grand Rapids Police or Silent Observer.

