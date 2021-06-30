'Old Glory' flies for first time in decades at historic Grand Rapids ballpark

Sullivan Field on the West Side, or Valley Field as it's historically known, is undergoing renovations, which include flying the American flag over the park again.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jena Wilmers stood at home plate on a warm, sunny Wednesday evening. Safely in between her hands was the folded symbol of America. Surrounding her were fellow members of two West Michigan American Legion posts. To her left, a young man with a green snare drum stood at the ready.

At the stroke of 5:30, the drummer's stick struck the head of the drum, tap tap tap tap. The legion members lifted their knees in unison, marching together. It was go time - an opportunity for Wilmers to deliver the American Flag to a pole just outside the outfield fence, a place it hadn't been in decades.

"There are no words to describe that feeling," said Wilmers, who serves as Post Commander for the American Legion 1111 in Walker.

In 1945, on the heels of World War II, the flagpole at Valley Field was installed along with a plaque. Andy De Vries and many others played baseball there before Valley Field, the flagpole and all, fell into disrepair. Now De Vries and an army of supporters are on a mission to restore Valley Field, which is now known as Sullivan Field. Wednesday's raising of the flag was one important chapter in that restoration.

"This is going to seem maybe a little bit hokey," De Vries said, "but I started playing here in the mid-50s. The flag was up. We sang the national anthem before all the ball games, and it was a part of the West Side. It was a part of our culture. Most of us had parents that fought in World War II and we’re free because of that."

The discussion about resurrecting the flag started on the "Fans of Valley Field" Facebook page.

"They found some wonderful photos from 1945 of American Legion veterans taking a flag out there for a dedication and discussion went onward to say there’s no flag at all out there now," said Joe Hollomon, a member of American Legion Post 459 in Grand Rapids.

"Of course, my instinct was this is an American Legion project right now. Then the next thing I know, it’s an email and a text and a few more phone calls, and this thing kind of took momentum real quickly."

The legion posts teamed up to donate the flag to fly over the field. Wilmers had the honor of being hoisted to string up the rope that would support the flag weeks ago.

"That part for me is where I really felt the patriotism in actually re-roping the flag pole and actually lifting it up there for the first time and seeing 'Old Glory' wave like that. It’s just an indescribable feeling," she said.

De Vries watched the flag make its ascent from the same field where he played ball all those years ago.

"It was a very nostalgic moment when they marched out there and the drum was beating and then we played the Star Spangled Banner, it was like yeah, this is what it should be," he said.

It was a moment the legion posts were happy to offer their neighbors.

"We are part of our community and we’re here for the community and this is what the American Legion family does," Hollomon said.

Fans of Valley Field plan to continue restoring the park and they have a number of ideas they're entertaining.

"We spent the morning looking at artificial turf fields. We’re thinking about a new entrance. We’re thinking about a museum. We’re thinking about a skating rink in the winter like we had when we were kids. We’re thinking about a splash pad. We’re thinking about concerts at home plate. We’re thinking about weddings at home plate. We want this park used again. We want this to be a place where residents can have their kids go and enjoy this park," De Vries said.

Anyone who wants to join the restoration effort is invited to join Fans of Valley Field on Facebook. There is also gear for sale at Lewandowski's Market on Walker Avenue and the Bridge Street Market.