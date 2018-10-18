GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Another new development could be coming to Grand Rapids' west side.

The city's Brownfield Redevelopment Authority approved submission of a grant application to the Department of Environmental Quality to clean up a corner lot near the Bridge Street Market. Most recently, a BP Gas station operated on the lot.

The city says there have been a number of storage tank leaks over the years that will need cleaning up before a new project can move forward. Once that happens, a new Meijer gas station will be built on the site.

