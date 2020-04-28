A black bear was seen wondering the backyard of a home on the West Side of Grand Rapids.

Joan Eickenberry took these photos of the bear. She said the bear was spotted eating from her bird feeder.

"This big fella paid a visit to our Grand Rapids backyard this evening. He pulled down the bird feeder, played with it for a while, and then lumbered on his way,” Eickenberry wrote on Facebook.

Joan Dykema-Stover-Eikenberry

Bears have been spotted before in West Michigan. Even as recently as last summer, a bear seen multiple times wondering through Walker. That bear even gained attention from area businesses and the city's police department.

Earlier in March the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) warned people about having bird feeders up in the spring because of bears. According to the DNR about 90 percent of all bears in Michigan live in the Upper Peninsula while the remaining ten percent are mainly found in the northern Lower Peninsula. However, it is becoming increasingly common to see bear in the southern half of the Lower Peninsula, the DNR said.

