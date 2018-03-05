The Grand Rapids Police Department, Kent County Animal Control, John Ball Zoo and the Department of Natural Resources have successfully captured a black bear in the city of Grand Rapids.

GRPD was called about a black bear on the city's west side. Officers said they chased the bear for a few blocks before it retreated up a tree near Dayton Street and Deloney Avenue Thursday morning, May 3.

The bear is not from the zoo, staff was on scene to assist other agencies. Police estimate it is a juvenile bear, weighing a couple hundred pounds.

A DNR biologist was brought to the scene to determine the best course of action. They decided to tranquilize the bear shortly after noon.

It fell from the tree where it was captured and put into a cage to be taken up north. The bear was not hurt in the process.

The bear is inside this cage. It will be transported up north back into the wild @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/5np5XVm2UH — Nina DeSarro (@Nina_DeSarro) May 3, 2018

Our favorite Grand Rapids bear was released near Cadillac. You’re home free, buddy! @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/OjBVbOxoNK — Nina DeSarro (@Nina_DeSarro) May 3, 2018

