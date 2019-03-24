The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed that a man's body was recovered from Plaster Creek Sunday, March 24.

It's been over a week since Austin James Huisingh, a 25-year-old from Hudsonville, drove his car into Plaster Creek near the Grand River Saturday, March 16.

Police believe the body is likely Huisingh but cannot confirm the identity of the body until the Kent County Medical Examiner has completed an examination, including dental records, which is expected to take place later in the week.

Officers received the original call around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday that a car was in the water. Crews tried to search for Huisingh that night, but it was too dark and conditions were not optimal for a successful attempt.

On Sunday afternoon, a memorial had been set up at the spot where Huisingh crashed on Market Street.

GRPD said water levels receded to a point where it was safe for divers to continue the search this morning. The body was located under the bridge in close proximity to the crash scene.

The vehicle was recovered Sunday morning, March 17.

