Decades-old Grand Rapids tradition may be the best remedy for isolation

For the last 22 years, the the Riverside Raconteurs Storytelling Bonfire has celebrated the ancient art of storytelling.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Think of it as an open mic night, but in the great outdoors. Blandford Nature Center hosted the final Riverside Raconteurs Storytelling Bonfire of the season Friday.

The bonfires are open to the public and often feature members of the Story Spinners of Grand Rapids.

"There's no order of presentation. Anybody who has a story, a song, or a poem, anything that they have committed to memory, anything that they know by heart. They're welcome to come share around the fire under summer skies," said organizer Thomas Good.

"When we do this, we are doing something that goes back almost to pre-language. It is something that people just find that they love to do. And in this digital age when we spend so much time in front of screens and so much time indoors, it's nice to connect with the oral tradition."

Good says storytelling is the perfect activity to socialize safely, even during a global pandemic.

"The only modification that we've made is that we're a little bit more spread out and we have sound reinforcement so that every word can be heard," he said.

Masks were also required for people in the audience and microphones were disinfected after each use.

Friday's event was the last bonfire for the year, but Good recommends that anyone interested in learning how to tell stories check of the Story Spinners of Grand Rapids.