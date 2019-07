GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On Wednesday, July 10 you can help decide what the future will hold for Richmond Park.

There will be a meeting at 6 p.m. at the park where you can give your feedback about what you'd like to see at the park in the future.

If you can't make it, you can fill out a survey online.

