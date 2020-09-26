March for Jacob Blake walks through Grand Rapids' Westside

A protest marched through the Westside calling for justice in the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday afternoon, a group of about 50 people marching through the Westside of Grand Rapids calling for justice in the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

A white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot Blake seven times in the back as he walked away from officers trying to arrest him in August. Blake, a Black man, survived the shooting, but will likely remain paralyzed.

The Grand Rapids march was organized by Family Over Everything, a group that came together and planned sustained protests in the city following the death of George Floyd.

"We ask YOU our Grand Rapids community to MARCH with us and DEMAND the arresting and prosecution of all involved in this horrible injustice against another iNNOCENT BLACK man," the event description said.

While many of the city's protests related to racial injustice and police reform have been focused in the downtown area, near Rosa Parks Circle and the Grand Rapids Police Department, this one occurred on the city's Westside.

The march started at Lincoln Park on Bridge Street at 3 p.m.

It follows two other protests in Grand Rapids this week, one on Wednesday in an immediate response to the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case and another on Friday night. These were both planned by Justice For Black Lives.

Photos: Grand Rapids march for Jacob Blake 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.