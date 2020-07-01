GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Homeowners on the West Side of Grand Rapids can learn a new home repair skill without paying a dime.

Home Repair Services of Kent County is bringing classes to Saints Peter and Paul School at 1433 Hamilton Avenue NW during the month of January.

This list shows what each class will focus on:

January 7 - Basic electrical

January 14 - Home maintenance

January 21 - Basic plumbing

January 28 - Drywall repair

All classes will take place at 6 p.m. You can RSVP by calling 616-454-5611 or by emailing dennisv@ssppgr.org.

Home Repair Services also holds classes regularly inside their location at 1100 Division Avenue S. Those classes typically begin at 10 a.m. on Saturdays. You can find the full schedule on their website.

All classes are free and open to anyone.

