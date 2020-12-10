Sex offender gets prison for soliciting photos of 12-year-old boy dressed in a diaper

James H. Vanluinen, 66, who has a history of sex crimes, met the boy online and convinced him to dress up in a diaper and forward the images.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A convicted sex offender with a history of targeting kids was able to convince a 12-year-old boy to take photos of himself dressed in a diaper, which were then shared over the internet.

A Kent County judge called the behavior of 66-year-old James Henry Vanluinen disturbing.

Vanluinen was sentenced to a minimum of nearly eight years, and a maximum of 15 years, in prison. The term handed down by Judge Curt Benson was at the upper end of sentencing guidelines.

“It’s extremely troubling,’’ Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said. “Contact was made over the internet with this boy, who lived in Illinois.’’

Investigators received a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led to Vanluinen’s arrest in January.

Vanluinen at the time was living on Knapp Street near Monroe Avenue NW. It is there, police, say, he made contact with the 12-year-old boy in an internet chat room and got the boy to send photos of himself wearing a diaper. Vanluinen reciprocated by sending the boy photos, investigators said.

He was charged with four felonies, including using a computer to commit a crime and accosting children for immoral purposes. Vanluinen was also charged with being a habitual offender.

He has convictions dating back to 1993, including criminal sexual conduct and possession of child sexually abusive material.

Sexual predators have found the internet an ideal place to find young victims. Becker says convincing or coercing children to send sexually explicit photos is a growing concern.

With greater isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, kids are more easily targeted, he said.

“The isolation makes it much more difficult for us to find it,’’ Becker said. “We’re anticipating an uptick in child sexual abuse, computer crimes like this once we get more back to normal and kids have the opportunity to talk to trusted adults.’’

Kids are often more willing to talk to a trusted adult at school than a family member, Becker said.

“Kids generally do not tell their parents,’’ he said.

