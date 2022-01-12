Grand Rapids leaders excited as city's biodigester begins producing gas

The project broke ground in 2017 as a way to protect the environment, save the city money and potentially create revenue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The flames from a stack visible from Market Avenue SW signal something Grand Rapids city leaders having been looking forward to for a long time — their biodigester is now producing gas.

The project broke ground in 2017 as a way to protect the environment, save the city money and potentially create revenue. Since then, it has gone through delays including many related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the supply chain issues that come with that.

The biodigester converts food waste into natural gas. The city can then use that energy, which would save Grand Rapids money in the long run. There's also a possibility the city could sell the gas to utilities, creating revenue for the city. Meanwhile, the process would keep waste out of landfills.

City leaders have promised there will be no odor from the biodigester, after a similar project in nearby Lowell was shut down a few years ago due to the smell among other issues that concerned nearby residents.

13 ON YOUR SIDE stopped by the Water Resource Recovery Facility Wednesday night and did not notice any odor from the biodigester.

During Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting, City Manager Mark Washington did not go into detail about the biodigester, but mentioned it as something city leaders are looking forward to in 2022.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.