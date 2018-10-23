GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police have blocked off portions of a neighborhood on the West Side of the city while they search for an armed suspect.

According to tweets posted Tuesday, Oct. 23, there is a heavy GRPD presence on 3rd Street near Lane Avenue NW due to a "critical incident." Police did not explain what the incident entailed.

Police say it started with a 911 call of a person with a gun at a home with multiple people inside and one person was pistol-whipped. When officers arrived on scene, everyone was called out of the home and the area was being cleared for additional victims.

Police believe the suspect is still hiding in the home and the Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiators were called in.

GRPD is asking drivers to use Bridge Street and 5th Avenue as alternative routes through the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

