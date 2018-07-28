GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department used a MSP helicopter and a K9 unit in a four hour search for a man on the West Side who allegedly stole a handgun and was wanted for a parole violation.

Police say that they went to make contact with the man at a riverside homeless camp, which is near the Oxford Street trails south of Wealthy Street SW, after they received a complaint from his girlfriend who said he stole her legally-owned gun.

When officers determined who the man was, they also discovered that he was wanted for a parole violation. GRPD tried to make contact with him at the homeless camp and he fled into the woods around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say that at 4:30 p.m. the suspect was apprehended. A K9 unit tracked him to a tree where he had climbed up 30 feet. Once officers located him and started communicating, he tried to hang himself from the tree with his own clothing.

Officers shot the suspect several times with a non-lethal bean bag gun. He decided to come out of the tree in order to not be hit by any more bean bags.

He will be treated for injuries and given a mental evaluation. Then he will be placed into police custody.

