GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department used a MSP helicopter and a K9 unit in a four hour search for a man on the West Side who allegedly stole a handgun and is wanted for a parole violation.

Police say that they went to make contact with the man at a riverside homeless camp, which is near the Kent Trails south of Wealthy Street SW, after they received a complaint from a woman who said he stole her gun.

When officers determined who the man was, they also discovered that he is wanted for a parole violation. GRPD tried to make contact with him at the homeless camp and he fled into the woods around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said that the situation was not violent, but they set up a perimeter and are used the helicopter to aid in the search because of the terrain in that area.

