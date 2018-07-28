GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department used a MSP helicopter and a K9 unit in a four hour search for a man on the West Side who allegedly stole a handgun and is wanted for a parole violation.

Police say that they went to make contact with the man at a riverside homeless camp, which is near the Kent Trails south of Wealthy Street SW, after they received a complaint from a woman who said he stole her gun.

GRPD Search on the west side

When officers determined who the man was, they also discovered that he is wanted for a parole violation. GRPD tried to make contact with him at the homeless camp and he fled into the woods around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said that the situation was not violent, but they set up a perimeter and are used the helicopter to aid in the search because of the terrain in that area.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM