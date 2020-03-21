GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The John Ball Zoo announced Saturday it's going to remain closed until further notice as it complies with the government's guidelines to restrict gatherings of 50 people or more during the coronavirus pandemic.

The zoo said the safety of its staff and animals is its top priority, despite there being a low risk of animals contracting the new virus.

"We do know that human beings and primates can often share viruses and other diseases. With this in mind, the team is taking additional precautions to extend our social distancing behaviors to our interactions with the primates at the zoo," said Dr. Ryan Colburn, the zoo’s veterinarian.

The zoo will still be offering its educational services while it's closed by posting photos and videos of the animals on their social media accounts.

“We hope you find these educational, fun, and a delightful break from these challenging times,” said Peter D’Arienzo chief executive officer for John Ball Zoo.

The zoo was scheduled to open for its spring season on Friday, April 3. John Ball Zoo covers about 100 acres on the West Side of Grand Rapids and it is home to about 2,000 animals.

Throughout the pandemic, the zoo said they have been taking precautions such as limiting the number of visitors, closing all indoor facilities and adding hand washing and sanitizing stations as well as enhancing cleaning requirements.

