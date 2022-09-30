'Living Lights' illuminate John Ball Zoo

Displays will include animals that glow naturally, like jellyfish, fireflies, angler fish and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo's annual IllumiZoo experience is here and lighting up the night.

Wednesday through Sunday nights starting Sept. 30 and continuing through Nov. 13, "Living Lights" will be encouraging families to explore and learn about the animals that light up the night.

"This year, it focuses all around bioluminescent animals, so animals that glow naturally in the wild, think fireflies, jellyfish, certain types of mushrooms and angler fish in the deep ocean," said promotions manager Darci Napolillo. "So it's a really cool experience to walk through the zoo in a different light, literally."

Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for youth with discounts for members. From Sept. 30 to Oct. 16, the event opens at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are timed and start times will vary throughout the season based on daylight hours.

There will also be different themed nights for attendees to enjoy, like 60s Motown Night, 80s Rock N Roll Night and more. For more information or to grab your tickets, click here.

