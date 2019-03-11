GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a busy spring, summer and fall, John Ball Zoo will be closing its doors for the season.

Sunday, Nov. 3 was the last day guests could stop by and see the red pandas, the chimpanzees, lions, tigers, penguins and more. The zoo is closing about a month earlier than normal because of a construction project that is set to start in November.

When the zoo opens for the 2020 season, there will be a new ADA compliant front entry pathway, new restrooms, a concession stand and the groundwork to bring more animals to the zoo.

"Being in Michigan, it's a race until the ground freezes," said Peter D'Arienzo, CEO of John Ball Zoo.

The zoo will also open next season a few weeks later because of the construction.

John Ball Zoo also recently added a universally designed playground, which is only the second of its kind in Grand Rapids.

D'Arienzo said the zoo's attendance increased 20 percent this year, and he attributes that growth to some of the events that have done throughout the year.

