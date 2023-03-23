Auction helps unsheltered population express themselves through art

Art is an outlet to express some of humanity's biggest emotions. That's why Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids offers art therapy to its guests.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The warm sunlight shines through the windowed concourse at the Goei Center on the west side of town, illuminating dozens of works of art. Staff members from Mel Trotter Ministries have just finished setting up a makeshift art gallery, and all is quiet. At least for now.

On Thursday night, the Goei Center will host Mel Trotter's second annual Art and Experience Auction.

"We are so excited that we are going to have about 200 attendees this year," said Beth Fisher who serves as Mel Trotter's chief advancement officer.

The auction will help provide funds so Mel Trotter can continue to offer art therapy to its guests.

"We are seeing more guests than ever and as we have more folks come through our door, it's even more important to have additional programming for them. Art therapy is part of what we do." Fisher said.

"Oftentimes when folks are experiencing a situation of homelessness. It can be traumatic, as we know, and when there aren't words to put to what those experiences feel like to individuals, art is one way to get that point across."

The program provides all sorts of art mediums and a quiet space for guests to work on their projects, which can benefit their mental health.

The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Goei Center. If you can't attend, you can bid on art online until 7 p.m. Just visit the auction website. You can also donate money to Mel Trotter to help with their programming, or you can volunteer your time to the organization.

