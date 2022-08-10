'IT MEANS THE WORLD' | Blood donations hit close to home for Michigan State Police

The agency's District 6 headquarters in Grand Rapids hosts three blood drives per year in partnership with Versiti Blood Centers of Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Twelve units of blood are on their way to hospitals across the state in an effort to save lives. Those twelve units were donated in the Michigan State Police training center on 4 Mile Road NW on Wednesday.

"We do have three blood drives every year, and so this is our summer blood drive, where we asked for the community to come in and assist us with the gift of life and donating blood for those in need," said Lt. Michelle Robinson.

Lt. Robinson says donating blood is a cause that hits close to home for law enforcement officers and first responders who are often called to the scenes of the very tragedies that lead to blood donations being needed, like car accidents.

"From a police officer or first responder standpoint, it means the world to us to be able to use this small part of our days and this partnership to help provide that gift of life," she said.

If you'd like to donate blood, you can find a mobile blood drive near you by visiting Versiti Blood Center's website. You can also visit the organization's donor centers in Grand Rapids, Grandville, Portage and St. Joseph.

Michigan State Police are hosting their final blood drive of the year on Dec. 8. Lt. Robinson says they will be posting more information on their Twitter page as they get closer to that date.

"As many of you know, the fall or the winter time closer to Christmas time is when the donations are a little less, and so that's a critical time of year," she said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.