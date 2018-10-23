GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police have blocked off portions of a neighborhood on the Westside of the city while they search for an armed suspect who pistol-whipped someone.

Officers have surrounded a home on Third Street near Lane Avenue NW while the suspect remains in the attic of the house. The suspect is a white man in his 40s.

Witnesses to the assault said they didn't know the suspect was in the house until he emerged from a back bedroom. Police still do not know the motive behind the assault.

The Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiators were called in to assist. There has been no contact with the suspect yet.

Police say it started with a 911 call of a person with a gun at a home with multiple people inside and one person was pistol-whipped. When officers arrived on scene, everyone was called out of the home and the area was being cleared for additional victims.

Two houses in the surrounding area were also evacuated in the area and there is a shelter in place.

The victim is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his face.

GRPD is asking drivers to use Bridge Street and Fifth Avenue as alternative routes through the area.

