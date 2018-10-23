GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The police standoff ended just before 8 p.m. after police found the body of the suspect in the attic of the house that officers were surrounding. Witnesses say he pistol-whipped someone.

The standoff started just after 2 p.m. when police responded to a 911 call of a person with a gun at a home with multiple people inside and one person who was pistol-whipped. Police surrounded the home on Third Street near Lane Avenue NW while the suspect—a white man in his 40s—remained in the attic of the house.

Grand Rapids Police blocked off portions of a neighborhood on the Westside of the city while they searched for the armed suspect. When officers arrived on scene, everyone was called out of the home and the area was cleared for additional victims.

Witnesses to the assault said they didn't know the suspect was in the house until he emerged from a back bedroom. Police still do not know the motive behind the assault.

The victim is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his face.

Police tell me the suspect pistol whipped another individual, that person is in the hospital @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/GMOWJyrJvz — Amir Abbas (@AmirAbbasWZZM) October 23, 2018

The Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiators were called in to assist.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Police said that they put a chemical agent inside the house to prompt the man to leave. They warned neighbors to close doors and windows.

Two houses in the surrounding area were also evacuated and there was a shelter in place.

Police have not yet said how the suspect died.

