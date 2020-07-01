GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A long time organization dedicated to helping people living on Grand Rapids West Side is looking for a new operating space after becoming an independent entity, separating from the Basilica of St. Adalbert.

Steepletown Neighborhood Services was supported by three Catholic churches in Grand Rapids, the Basilica of Saint Adalbert, Saint James and Saint Mary's. Those three parishes are under the leadership of a single pastor who says the church can no longer financially support Steepletown.

The organization was operating out of a space the church owns on Davis Avenue NW and 5th Street NW, across the street from St. Adalbert.

"Steepletown's work has been an integral part of the parish's ministry and outreach on the lower West Side for the past 26 years," said Dick Bulkowski from Steepletown. He said leaving that space saddens him.

Rev. Ron Hutchinson said Steepletown was on a month-to-month lease, and they will have six months to find a new location.

"We wish Steepletown the best and look forward to seeing the fruits of their work in our community," said Hutchinson.

According to the executive director of Steepletown, Kitchen Sage has already moved operations to Prep Space in Wyoming.

