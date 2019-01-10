GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 17-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in the neck in a drive-by shooting on the West Side of Grand Rapids Monday evening.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski said the girl's injuries are not life threatening. She was transported to Butterworth Hospital.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near 9th Street NW and Jennette Avenue NW.

Wittkowski said the suspects are three males who were driving a silver mini van. They fled the area in an unknown direction.

The GRPD Major Case Team is investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

