GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Westsiders' will now have a grocery store on their side of town.

Meijer is gearing up to officially open a new, neighborhood market space on the corner of Bridge Street and Seward Avenue they're calling the Bridge Street Market.

The 37,000-square-foot grocery store will be the first-of-its-kind in the region and offer a full assortment of fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat and deli offerings; an estimated 2,000 local, artisan groceries; and Meijer and national brand products. There will also be a Mayan Buzz Café coffee shop, an expansive beer, wine and liquor counter and basic cleaning, health and beauty care products.

Meijer says the store will be open to the public on August 29.

“Meijer is thrilled to open Bridge Street Market as part of this exciting development on the city’s West Side,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We believe there’s no better place to launch this new neighborhood market than in our hometown, and in the heart of such an inspiring part of our city.”

