Grand Rapids baseball field honors Black players on Jackie Robinson Day

Grand Rapids Black Sox players and the former owner of the Detroit Stars will be on hand for a celebration of the Negro Leagues and Black baseball.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sun shined down from over the right field fence of Sullivan Field, formerly known as Valley Field, as the Union Red Hawks took on the Wyoming Wolves in junior varsity high school baseball action Thursday afternoon. But soon, fans will have a chance to see what the field might have looked like during a Negro League game decades ago.

Saturday, April 15 is Jackie Robinson Day. Sullivan Field and the Four Star Theatre will be hosting a day full of activities celebrating Black baseball players throughout the history of Grand Rapids.

"We're going to be recreating a game in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. We have two historical Black baseball teams that played in Grand Rapids at one time - the Chicky Bar Giants and the Grand Rapids Black Sox," said Nate Blury from Friends of Valley Field.

Former Grand Rapids Black Sox players Johnny Walker and Dan Groce will be there, along with the only living Negro League owner, Minnie Forbes of the Detroit Stars.

"Right now more than anything, it's critically important to hear their stories. We want to honor them now, but also record and capture as much as we can, so it's wonderful to have them here to hear their stories." Blury said.

After the game, the celebration moves from the baseball field to the theatre where a 42-minute documentary "The Other Boys of Summer" will be shown. It explores racism, segregation, and civil rights through the eyes of Negro League players. There will be a panel discussion following the film.

"It's so important not only to screen it, but also to have that open dialogue and that's how learning can occur. That's how healing begins, and it's really an awesome opportunity to hear first hand from players that played in these leagues at the time," Blury said.

The baseball game starts at 2 p.m. Sullivan Field is located at 650 Valley Avenue on the west side of Grand Rapids. The film begins at 7 p.m. Four Star Theatre is located at 1944 Division Avenue South. Both events are free, but you are asked to RSVP for both the game and the film separately online.

