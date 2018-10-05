Developers of a new apartment complex at the site of a future Meijer store near downtown Grand Rapids, are naming it after the founder of the West Michigan-based retailer.

The Hendrik is what the 116-unit building was named in honor of Hendrik Meijer, who started the grocery store chain. The apartment building will sit on top of Meijer's first small-scale neighborhood store, called the Bridge Street Market.

The Rockford Construction development will also include a large parking deck, and office space for the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology. Parts of project will open this fall and the Hendrik will open in January.

