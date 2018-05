On the West Side of Grand Rapids a road is closed due to a small sinkhole. Grand Rapids Police tell us the hole is about four feet across and five feet deep.

Pictures of a car crashing into the sinkhole were posted to the We are Westsiders Facebook Page.

Police say North Bound Alpine Ave. at 12th Street was closed due to the sinkhole.

