On the West Side of Grand Rapids a road is closed due to a small sinkhole. Grand Rapids Police tell us the hole is about four feet across and five feet deep.

Pictures of a car crashing into the sinkhole were posted to the We are Westsiders Facebook Page.

Police say North Bound Alpine Ave. at 12th Street was closed due to the sinkhole.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM