GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Seemingly hours apart and only a couple of miles in distance, three West Side residents posted about odd incidents happening on Friday, Nov. 22.

Sasha Alvarez was at home on Friday, when a man knocked on her door near Fremont Avenue NW and Nagold Street NW.

"[It was] Friday morning, about 3 a.m.," Alvarez said.

Alvarez did not open the door.

"I looked at him through the blinds and I said 'yes can I help you.' And he's like 'oh I live here.' And I'm like 'no I don't think you do. You've got the wrong house,'" Alvarez recalled.

She said the man didn't leave.

"He began fidgeting with something in his coat, so I just walked away and went to get my cell phone to call the police," Alvarez said.

Her son came to the door.

"My son came downstairs, went to the door and said 'hey who are you looking for.' And he's like 'I'm looking for you; your name is Victor,' and my son's name is not Victor at all. He's like 'come outside and talk to me about this,'" Alvarez said.

The stranger told Alvarez he needed to get someone, and that he'd back in 10 minutes.

"He's obviously trying to get us out of the house or get into the house, so it's pretty scary," Alvarez said.

By the time police got to her neighborhood, the man was gone.

"Needless to say, I didn't get any sleep that night," Alvarez said.

She posted about the encounter on Facebook.

"A few other people had commented on that post that they'd had run-ins with that same guy, and that he's pretty out there," Alvarez said.

Alvarez wasn't the only West Side resident experiencing odd situations on Friday.

"There's a lot of incidents going on in that area," Alvarez said.

About a mile away, another person posted about a man claiming to be a realtor, knocking on his door Friday night, telling him his house was foreclosed on.

"I just feel like the West Side is slowly going down hill," Alvarez said.

Also nearby, someone else posted about a man attempting to get into her car, and then trying to get inside her home before moving on to another home and vehicle.

Grand Rapids Police confirmed that they did respond to Alvarez's call, but did not locate anyone.

"If I had opened the door, who knows what could have happened," Alvarez said.

Police are urging everyone to report suspicious activity by either calling 911 for an emergency or by calling 616-456-3400.

