GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A woman and her six dogs escaped a house fire in Grand Rapids on Friday morning. She is still looking for her two cats.

The fire department was called just before 7:30 a.m. to the fire on Lincoln Avenue near Leonard Street.

The fire started in the attic. The woman said was using three space heaters and she believes they short circuited

The woman was not injured in the fire, and law enforcement is still investigating.

